Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attempt To Expand Bridgehead Near Oskil River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine thwarted the enemy's mechanized offensive and destroyed 21 units of enemy armored vehicles.

The press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On December 18, the enemy attempted to expand the bridgehead near the Oskil River. The enemy moved in two columns of armored in two directions. However, the units of the Defense Forces did not allow the enemy to advance. As many as 21 units of enemy armored vehicles were damaged or destroyed as a result of the coordinated work of the units: the Achilles Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko, paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade and the guards from the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko 'Bureviy',” the statement says.

In particular, two T-80 tanks and nine infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed. Damaged military equipment includes MT-LB - 1 unit, APC - 1 unit, and IFV - 8 units.

The joint efforts of several units of the Defence Forces repelled the enemy's mechanized offensive in the Kupiansk sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 19, 2024, amounted to about 768,220 troops, including another 1,530 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed: 9,576 Russian tanks, 19,799 armored fighting vehicles, 21,178 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,026 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,521 drones, 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships / boats, one submarine, 31,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,656 units of special equipment.