Six Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District 30 Times Today
Date
12/19/2024 3:09:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, December 19, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, injuring six people.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Throughout the day, the Nikopol district experienced over 30 enemy attacks with kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted Nikopol itself, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovsk communities. According to updated information, six people were injured. Half of these remain in hospital,” noted Lysak.
He also noted that the shelling had caused significant damage to infrastructure, enterprises, a lyceum, seven apartment buildings and ten private houses, two outbuildings, three garages, a greenhouse, and four cars. Five shops and a power line were also damaged.
In addition, Russian troops shelled the Synelnykove district with heavy artillery, damaging a utility company and power grids.
