Erdoğan Criticises Failing Global Institutions At D-8 Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticised global institutions, stating they are failing to maintain security and stability amid escalating conflicts. Speaking on Thursday at the D-8 summit in Cairo , Erdoğan highlighted numerous conflicts across the globe, with a particular focus on the Middle East.

Addressing regional tensions, the Turkish president said that Turkey is closely monitoring developments in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. He affirmed Ankara's commitment to supporting stability in Syria and assisting the Syrian people in overcoming challenges.

“The Syrian people require unity to rebuild their war-ravaged nation,” Erdoğan stated.“We, as neighbouring countries and brothers of Syria, are dedicated to contributing to this process.” He expressed his hope for a Syria free from terrorism, where all religions, sects and ethnicities can coexist peacefully.

The 11th summit of the Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation commenced on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt. Heads of state and leaders from the D-8 member countries-Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey-attended the summit. Egypt currently holds the D-8 presidency, having assumedleadership in May, and will continue in this role until the end of next year.

The summit, themed“Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Shaping the Economy of Tomorrow,” is focused on addressing the ever-evolving global economic and political landscape, according to the Egyptian State Information Service.

Erdoğan also highlighted the strengthened position of the D-8 group, which has expanded to include Azerbaijan. He called for increased support for young people, who he said constitute the majority in their societies. He stressed that their empowerment, alongside the development of small-scale projects, is essential for achieving economic growth.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence and modern technology across various sectors. He advocated for a more effective utilisation of the D-8's collective capabilities to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises.

A series of bilateral meetings and summits were also scheduled on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo, involving both heads of state and participating delegations. The Developing Eight (D-8 ) organisation promotes developmental cooperation among its member states: Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, adding a new dimension aimed at improving social and economic ties between member states.