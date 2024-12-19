AI In Retail (Air) Conference Returns During NRF 2025 With Groundbreaking Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The AI in Retail returns Jan 13, 2025, in NYC! Explore recent AI innovations, insights from top leaders, and an exclusive showcase of robots!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in Retail Conference , hosted by RETHINK Retail, returns this January as the premier event for retail leaders exploring the transformative potential of AI. This event offers attendees access to cutting-edge innovations, actionable insights, and strategies that help address today's most pressing challenges in retail.📅 Date: January 13, 2025🕔 Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM📍 Location: New York City"We're thrilled to bring together the brightest innovators in retail and AI for an evening that's all about what's next-and doing it in style. From thought-provoking discussions to dancing robots, this is where technology, insights, and connections collide. Don't miss it!" – Julia Hare, CEO, RETHINK RetailThis year's conference raises the bar with live demonstrations of Unitree Robotics' AI-powered Humanoid Avatar and Robot Dog, showcasing the future of retail operations and customer engagement. Adding to the experience, attendees will immerse themselves in Miirage's interactive hologram system, a groundbreaking technology redefining customer experiences through captivating visual storytelling. From France, Enchanted Tools' Mirokaï Robots will also be on display, offering a unique glimpse into how robotics is revolutionizing in-store engagement and automation.The conference will feature insights from industry giants like Microsoft, NVIDIA, and SymphonyAI, making it an incredible glimpse into the future of retail.“AI is fundamentally reshaping the retail industry,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President, U.S. Retail and Consumer Goods.“The AI in Retail Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to see what's possible, learn from those leading the charge, and explore how Microsoft is advancing innovation in this sector.”Why Attend 2025's AI in Retail Conference?- Witness Innovation in ActionWitness revolutionary advancements like Unitree Robotics' AI-powered Human Avatar and Robot Dog and Miirage's immersive hologram system, alongside demonstrations of cutting-edge AI and automation tools.- Gain Exclusive InsightsLearn from executives at Microsoft, NVIDIA, SymphonyAI, and more as they unveil strategies and trends that will help drive retail innovation into the future.- Forge Meaningful ConnectionsNetwork with C-suite leaders, innovators, and industry experts in an environment designed to inspire collaboration and idea-sharing.Andrew Sun, Director of Global Business Development, AI for Retail at NVIDIA, shared:“AI is transforming every corner of the retail industry. The AI in Retail Conference will bring together top leaders to explore the impact of this technology – on how consumers shop and how retailers operate. NVIDIA is solving the most challenging use cases in retail so enterprises can scale AI into production efficiently and strategically.”Manish Choudhary, president of SymphonyAI's retail-CPG division, remarked:“At the AI in Retail Conference we will share how SymphonyAI's innovative CINDE Connected Retail platform uses predictive and generative AI to deliver immediate, measurable impact and bottom-line growth for retailers. Today retailers are using it to eliminate information silos, turbocharge shopper insights, speed decision-making, and improve store execution.”An Evening to RememberThe excitement doesn't end there-get ready for the best party in New York! Held immediately after the conference, the RETHINK Retail Gala promises an unforgettable night of celebration, laughter, and connection. Join fellow leaders and innovators for an exclusive evening of cocktails, music, and stunning views of the NYC skyline. This is the party everyone will be talking about!Reserve Your Spot TodayDon't miss the retail industry's most exciting AI event!Secure your place now!About RETHINK RetailRETHINK Retail is a global hub for insights and innovation in retail. Through thought leadership, industry events, and strategic content, RETHINK Retail empowers decision-makers to navigate the evolving world of commerce with confidence.

Catarina Santos

RETHINK Retail

...stries

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.