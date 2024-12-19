Alafair Biosciences Celebrates Over 22,000 Implants Of Versawrap® Hydrogel Sheet In Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alafair Biosciences announced today that it has surpassed 22,000 patient implants of its flagship product, VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. The latest quarterly numbers confirm this achievement, highlighting the company's continuous upward trajectory.

"It's tremendously gratifying to know that our technology is helping so many patients," said John Joyoprayitno, co-founder, President, and CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "This achievement would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of the entire Alafair team and our distributor partners. Seeing VersaWrap implanted in over 22,000 patients is a testament to the growing market adoption and positive impact it is having on patient outcomes."

VersaWrap is a hyaluronic acid and alginate hydrogel that facilitates tissue gliding and prevents tethering, which reduces the need for reoperations and improves patient outcomes. Designed to protect injuries during healing, VersaWrap Tendon Protector is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device for use on tendons, ligaments, skeletal muscles, and VersaWrap Nerve Protector is cleared for use on peripheral nerves (including nerve roots). Most competing products are collagen-based-derived from bovine, porcine, or human placental tissue-which remodel into additional tissue and can add bulk. VersaWrap consists of hyaluronic acid and plant-based alginate, is free from human or animal materials, and dissolves completely without replacement, making it non-bulking.

"Post-operative scarring and adhesions between adjacent soft tissue structures creates a variety of challenges throughout patient recovery.

In my experience, patients who received VersaWrap have shown improved soft tissue gliding and decreased inflammation and pain, which I believe has expedited their recovery and return to normal activity," stated Walter Lin, MD, FACS, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, The Buncke Clinic.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.



Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across

the

United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement. VersaWrap Tendon Protector is indicated for tendons and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. VersaWrap Nerve Protector is indicated for peripheral nerves. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

