ANY.RUN Celebrates Recognition At The Cybersecurity Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its achievements at tech awards in 2024. These awards highlight the platform's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards from Cybersecurity Insiders

ANY secured a win in the Threat Hunting category. This recognition is based on both peer votes and expert evaluations, highlighting the platform's real-world impact and leadership.

Best Security Solution from World Future Awards

Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds were recognized as the“Best Threat Intelligence & Interactive Malware Analysis Platform".

Top 150 Cybersecurity Vendors by IT-Harvest

ANY has been named among the Top 150 cybersecurity vendors, a prestigious industry benchmark.

Best in Behavior Analytics by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Behavior analytics is a core feature of Interactive Sandbox. Automated Interactivity, updated this fall, now makes malware analysis even easier by automatically detecting and detonating key components at each stage of an attack.

To know more about new features launched in 2024, visit ANY's blog .

ANY Thanks the Cybersecurity community

ANY extends its gratitude to its dedicated community for their invaluable contributions.

Each analysis session, piece of feedback, and shared insight fuels the platform's growth and innovation. As collaborators in the mission for a safer digital world, the community remains an integral part of the company's success.

About ANY

ANY provides interactive malware analysis tools trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. With powerful features for real-time behavioral analysis, ANY helps identify threats, reduce investigation time, and provide actionable insights for incident response.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.