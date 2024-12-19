UAE Authority Issues New Security Update Alert For Google Chrome Users

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE's Security Council alerted users of a security update on Thursday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser.

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected system, the authority said.

The update includes five security fixes and users can access the Chrome Security Page for more information.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to apply the security updates and to also circulate this information to subsidiaries and partners.