Sui Partners With Ant Digital Technologies On Its RWA Project

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, December 13th, 2024, Chainwire

Sui , the innovative Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, has partnered with Ant Digital Technologies and its Web3 brand ZAN, aiming to expedite the global assimilation of RWA (real-world assets) into the Web3 ecosystem.

ESG-backed real-world assets are ready to take the next step in financialization and become accessible to investors. With this partnership, those assets will be tokenized and become available on Sui for the first time, bringing ESG-backed real-world assets onchain. Referred to as“notes,” these real-world assets will be held by an award-winning technology driver and international manufacturer of solar materials. The Sui Foundation, the organization dedicated to the promotion and growth of the Sui ecosystem, also participated as an anchor investor, actively promoting RWA to better support the development of real industries.

The asset owner is a world-leading new energy group committed to technological advancement and environmentally sustainable development. In 2023, they were listed among Fortune China's Top 500, included on Wall Street CN's ESG Awards.

This partnership is the latest development in a tremendous growth period for Sui, which is nearing $2 billion in total volume locked. In the past month, Sui has secured its place among the top ten blockchains, thanks to innovative lending protocols and DEXes such as NAVI, Suilend, Aftermath, and Cetus, as well as DeepBook, DeFi's answer to a central limit order book. In addition to retail growth, Sui has received substantial support from institutions, with industry giants such as Grayscale and VanEck incorporating the SUI token into investment products that are accessible to millions of their clients, all without needing to own or manage crypto wallets.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, users can visit

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is the technology commercialization business division of the Ant Group, which started independent operation in April 2024. Ant Digital Technologies originated from AntChain and has the leading technologies and patents in the field of blockchain globally. It has continuously developed several commercialized product brands such as ZOLOZ, mPaaS, and ZAN, with representative technological capabilities and businesses that are always committed to helping enterprises better embrace the digital age.

About ZAN

As a technology brand of Ant Digital Technologies for Web3 products and services, and powered by AntChain Open Labs' TrustBase open-source technical stack, ZAN provides rich and reliable services for business innovations and a development platform for Web3 endeavors. The ZAN product family includes ZAN eKYC, ZAN KYT, ZAN Smart Contract Review, ZAN Node Service, with more products being on the way.

Users can learn more: