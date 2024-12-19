Morocco reveals ambitious infrastructure plots for World Cup

(MENAFN) Morocco has announced ambitious infrastructure plans as part of its preparations for co-hosting the 2030 with Spain and Portugal. Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch revealed that the country's airport capacity will be increased to 80 million passengers by 2030. Casablanca’s airport will handle 23.3 million passengers, while Marrakech and Agadir will reach 14 million and 6.3 million, respectively. Morocco’s airport network, which has grown from 15 to 25 since 1999, will continue to expand to support tourism growth.



The government also plans to upgrade sports infrastructure, including renovating 45 training venues across six World Cup host cities, and constructing a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca. This project is expected to cost approximately 5 billion dirhams ($500 million).



Morocco's tourism sector is thriving, with a 20% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals, totaling 15.9 million visitors by November. Furthermore, the country will expand its high-speed rail network, aiming to extend service to Marrakech and eventually to Agadir, with the long-term goal of serving 87% of the population by 2040.



In addition to the World Cup, Morocco is set to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and is making major investments in transportation, including a plan by Royal Air Maroc (RAM) to quadruple its fleet by 2037. RAM was also named ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for the second consecutive year.

