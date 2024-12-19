Boston Institute Of Biotechnology, LLC With Bibo Pharma Announce Groundbreaking Expansion To Revolutionize Global Biologics Production Capacity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Boston Institute of Biotechnology, LLC (BIB), along with its sister company BiBo Pharma, pioneering Contract Development and Organizations (CDMOs) specializing in large-molecule biologics, are pleased to announce a major to significantly expand production capacity, further solidifying their leadership in the global biologics manufacturing industry.

In 2023, BIB & BiBo Pharma, founded in Boston, USA, introduced a new generation of ultra-large production platforms. This includes a 30,000L (working volume) stainless steel bioreactor with a total volume exceeding 40,000 liters, marking a new era in biomanufacturing.

Building on the successful launch of the world's first 30,000L stainless steel bioreactors and production lines, the two organizations plan to increase their total fermentation capacity by over 350,000 liters, as measured by international standard total volumes. This expansion aims to meet the robust global market demand for ultra-large-scale biologics production.

The new facilities will include mammalian cell culture production lines comprising at least four 30,000L, two 15,000L, and one 5,000L (perfusion capable) bioreactors, adding over 150,000 liters of working volume. Additionally, microbial fermentation production lines will include three 30,000L, one 10,000L, and two 3,000L fermentors, increasing the working volume by over 100,000 liters. Together, these expansions will boost BIB's capacity by over 350,000 liters in total volume.

By December 2025, BIB and BiBo Pharma will secure exclusive global ownership of the ultra-large-scale mammalian cell production lines and become the world's largest CDMO for microbial fermentation capacity in biologics.

In response to the growing demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) production, BIB and BiBo Pharma will also expand their ADC manufacturing capabilities. New conjugation workshops will feature reactors ranging from 5 liters to 500 liters, enabling batch sizes of up to 5 kg, with an annual design capacity exceeding 600 kg. Furthermore, the organizations are constructing a 3,000-liter perfusion production system, providing a versatile and efficient option for industry clients.

As a comprehensive CDMO platform covering the entire lifecycle of biologics CMC, BIB and BiBo Pharma offer flexible production capacities from 200L to 30,000L across multiple technology platforms, including microbial fermentation and mammalian cell culture, supported by their proprietary PanFlex®-Engineering system. This innovation enabled the creation of the pioneering 30,000L stainless steel bioreactor, representing a 2.5-fold upscaling over the current mainstream 15,000L (working volume 12,000L) commercial production bioreactors.

Leveraging these advanced production technologies, BIB and BiBo Pharma are advancing toward establishing a million-liter production base. This expansion represents the first step in constructing their landmark facility, aimed at consolidating their leadership in global biologics manufacturing. Through strategic applications of PanFlex®-Engineering, Grand-CHO process platforms, and Pulse Continuous Manufacturing, BIB combines economic, flexible, and stable production to significantly improve biologics output, equipment utilization rates, and reduce operating costs. By breaking through engineering, technology, and production innovations, the partnered organizations have reduced the industry's average production cost from hundreds of dollars to just $10 per gram for antibodies.

BIB and BiBo Pharma are committed to leading the fourth wave of global biologic manufacturing by revolutionizing the cost of large-molecule biologics production. With distinguished performance in production technology development, process optimization, and production capacity, the sister organizations are dedicated to helping domestic and international clients enhance the global competitiveness of their biologic pipelines, while driving innovation in biologic manufacturing technologies.

About BIB and

BiBo Pharma:

Founded in Boston, USA, in 2014, BIB and BiBo Pharma are global sister companies offering a one-stop, full-platform global CDMO that covers the entire lifecycle of CMC for biopharmaceuticals. With two R&D centers and three GMP factories worldwide, BIB and BiBo Pharma have developed a comprehensive technology platform for microbial fermentation, mammalian cell culture, gene therapy, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Known for their state-of-the-art technologies and rigorous quality standards, the companies leverage their R&D center in Boston alongside globally distributed production capacities.

