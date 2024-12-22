Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Troubles Deepen: Oklahoma Woman Accuses Him Of Complicity In 2006 Party Rape

(MENAFN- Live Mint) LaTroya Grayson, an Oklahoma woman, has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bad Boy Records, and other companies, alleging their involvement in a 2006 incident where she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a party hosted by Combs in New York City. This lawsuit adds to the growing list of challenges Combs is currently facing.

Details of the allegations

Grayson claims she attended the event, initially advertised as a "White Party" but later changed to a "Black Party," after her sibling won a contest. The contest, organized by Oklahoma station KJAMZ, included round-trip airfare, a hotel stay at Manhattan's Roger Smith Hotel, and tickets to the party.

Grayson alleges she began feeling ill after consuming two drinks served by waitresses at the event. She recalls heading to the restroom before blacking out and later waking up at Saint Vincent's Medical Center with a ripped shirt, no underwear, and missing money. She says she has no memory of the assault but included evidence such as photos of her airline tickets, hotel bill, and invitation to the party in her lawsuit.

Accusations against Diddy

While Grayson cannot recall who allegedly assaulted her and admits to not speaking with or seeing Diddy at the event, she claims she received a call from an anonymous woman after returning to Oklahoma, warning her not to pursue action against him due to his celebrity status. Grayson says fear and confusion kept her from reporting the incident at the time.

Diddy's legal team has dismissed the claims, stating to TMZ: "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction."

They also labeled the lawsuit as part of a pattern of“baseless lawsuits and lawyer-driven money grabs.”

The lawsuit adds to the mounting legal challenges Diddy faces. He is currently in custody at MDC Brooklyn, awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

This lawsuit, filed by attorney Ariel Mitchell, is the latest development in a series of allegations against the music and business icon. Diddy 's legal team has expressed confidence that the judicial process will clear his name.