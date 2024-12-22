Russia Intensifies Militarization Of Youth For Long-Term War Against Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin is stepping up its program to popularize service in the Russian among young people with a view to a long-term war against Ukraine and possible future armed conflicts with Western countries.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir continues to expand the of military-patriotic education programs for young people in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on the eve of the Kremlin's“Year of the Defender of the Fatherland” in 2025. Putin approved a list of four instructions for the Russian government on December 20, which include orders to: create and develop a network of“military sports camps” to promote military service among young people; expand the Kremlin's Roads of Victory program; create an online platform for organizing military-patriotic education programs for Russian youth; and transfer one children's“health camp” to a year-round operation.

According to the report, the Kremlin's“Roads of Victory” program is aimed at“fostering patriotic feelings in modern children and youth” and offers free tours of Russian cultural and historical sites of“military glory” for Russian children and youth.

“The Kremlin has already used the Avangard military sports training camps to militarize Ukrainian youth through Russian cultural and historical narratives and appears to be expanding the network of these and similar camps across Russia as part of its long-term efforts to build up the armed forces,” the report says.

It is also noted that the Kremlin is preparing to expand and raise the status of other youth military-patriotic organizations, such as the Yunarmiya and the Movement of the First, in order to militarize Russian youth.

“Putin announced on December 20 that the Kremlin will consider 2025 as the 'Year of the Defender of the Fatherland,' indicating that he intends to focus Russia's political and ideological priorities for 2025 on Russian veterans and the further militarization of Russian society. The Kremlin probably intends to use these military-political organizations to encourage and increase the prestige of military service among Russian youth and society, as the authorities continue to plan their long-term military actions in Ukraine and possible future armed conflicts with Western countries,” analysts say.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently stated that Russia has about 50 special programs to reprogram the minds of Ukrainian children and youth.

Photo is illustrative