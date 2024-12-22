Bangladesh Receives $900Mn World Bank Financing To Improve Climate Resilience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi and the World have signed two financing agreements totaling 900 million US dollars to help the country achieve environment sustainability and climate resilience, including in urban infrastructure and inclusive growth.

The 500 million dollars "Second Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit" will support policies to help the country's transition to green and climate-resilient development, according to a release received here on Sunday.

Floods cause $1.19 billion damage to Bangladesh's eastern region in August

Read Also

The financing also supports policies to reduce air pollution, improve environmental enforcement, expand access to carbon markets, enhance sustainable water and sanitation services, improve the efficiency of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, and advance a climate-resilient and sustainable environment.

The 400 million "Resilient Urban And Territorial Development Project" will help improve climate-resilient and gender-responsive urban infrastructure and urban management capacities in seven city clusters along the economic corridor covering over 950 kilometers of the highway from Cox Bazaar in the south to Panchagarh in north of Bangladesh.

The project will benefit about 17 million people living in these selected urban areas, according to the media release.