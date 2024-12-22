Georgian President Gives Authorities Seven Days To Schedule New Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Sunday, December 22, said she is giving the authorities a week to schedule new parliamentary elections.

That's according to 1TV , Ukrinform reports.

“Let (founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina – ed.) Ivanishvili come to the palace because he is in charge of everything. I'm ready. Let's sit down and think about how to schedule the elections. The election date must be agreed upon before December 29,” Zurabishvili said during a speech at a rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

According to the president, she is waiting for Ivanishvili's response.

At the same time, the country's president noted that since there are problems with the microphone, she will record her speech in full tomorrow and make a statement from the presidential palace.

Before that, she stated that she remains faithful to the country's Constitution, to which she took the oath six years ago.

Earlier on Sunday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze threatened the country's President Salome Zurabishvili with prison if she refuses to vacate the residence after the inauguration of her successor on December 29.

The inauguration of Georgia's newly elected president will take place on Sunday, December 29.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 28, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Georgia is refusing any negotiations on joining the EU and financial assistance from the European Union until 2028.

This move has caused public outrage, leading to mass protests in Tbilisi and other cities across the country. Riot police units use water cannons and tear gas, detaining and applying violence to protesters, as well as some journalists.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against 20 Georgian officials, including ministers and lawmakers, for undermining democracy. Some European countries have also imposed their own restrictive measures against a number of Georgian politicians, including Ukraine.

On December 14, the candidate from the ruling Georgian Dream party, former parliamentarian Mikheil Kavelashvili, was elected the sixth president of Georgia. He was the only candidate, receiving 224 out of 225 votes of the members of the electoral college present. The opposition did not participate in the process.

Photo: AA