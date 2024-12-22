War Update: 207 Clashes, 18 Russian Airstrikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 207 combat engagements have been recorded on Sunday so far along the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the largest number reported in the Vremivka axis and Kursk region.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In general, 207 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders launched 18 airstrikes, using 29 KAB glide bombs. Also, the Russians employed 593 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,650 artillery strikes on the positions of our and settlements," the report says.

Kharkiv axis: since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been running offensive operations in the areas of Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruha, Buhruvatka, and Starytsia. A total of seven clashes have occurred.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy has stormed the positions of Ukraine's defenders seven times in the areas of Kucherivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and Nova Krystynivka. Ukrainian defenders have repelled five attacks, and two are in progress.

Lyman axis: since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 36 times near Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nadiia, Ivanivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Druzheliubivka, Dibrova, and Serebrianka. Eighteen attacks are still being held back.

Sivers axis: the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viyimka. One battle is in progress.

Kramatorsk axis: seven clashes have been recorded near Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky, four attacks have already been repelled, and three more clashes are ongoing.

Toretsk axis: the Russians attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces seven times. The enemy focused their main offensive efforts near Toretsk and Druzhba. Four clashes are currently underway.

Pokrovsk axis: the invaders have tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses 34 times near the settlements of Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Zelene, Ukrainka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Novovasylivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, and Novo-olenivka. Seven clashes are ongoing so far.

The enemy is suffering significant losses. Today, the invaders sustained 390 casualties, including 161 KIAs. Three vehicles and 15 units of communications equipment were destroyed. A tank, two vehicles, and two artillery systems were significantly damaged.

Kurakhove axis: the aggressor attacked Ukraine's positions 26 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhov, Yasenove, Dachne, and in the direction of Andriivka. All attacks have already been repelled.

Vremivka axis: the invaders launched 36 offensive attempts near Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynopilske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka, Blahodatne, Vremivka, and in the area of ​​the settlement of Bahatyr. Eight clashes are still underway.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy attacked once in the area of ​​Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovia axis: Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their raid into Russia's Kursk region, where the enemy ran 26 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, and one clash is in progress. The enemy launched 432 strikes.

In other axes, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert has gone off in a number of regions of Ukraine over the drone threat.