Electricity Supply Restored To Over 9,000 Households In Past Day
12/22/2024 7:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, energy repair teams restored power supplies to 9,290 consumers who had found themselves in blackout as a result of hostilities in the past day.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.
The ministry notes that the Russian army continues attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing damage to substations and power lines, which affects the nation's energy system.
"Repair teams are quickly working to restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities, taking measures to stabilize the power system as much as possible," the ministry emphasized.
The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to consume electricity responsibly throughout the day as this would allow to reduce the load on the power system.
Today, the projected electricity import volume is estimated at 8,500 MWh, with the capacity of 979 MW.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 20, energy companies restored power supplies to over 88,000 consumers.
