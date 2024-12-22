Tens Of Thousands Of Students Protesting In Belgrade Over Novi Sad Tragedy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Students, who have been blocking universities for almost a month, gathered for a peaceful rally in the central square of the Serbian capital Belgrade on December 22.

That's according to the Balkan Observer , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the aim of the rally was to draw attention to the protesters' demands, including bringing to justice those responsible for the tragedy in Novi Sad, where 15 people died as a result of the collapse of a canopy at the rail station, and prosecuting the culprits responsible for a violent attack on the students' rally.

Farmers and actors who back the students joined the action in Slavija Square.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that on December 22, the rally in Belgrade began at around 15:15, and at its peak at 16:40, some 28,000 to 29,000 were observed in the square.

The rally saw no major incidents or public order violations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 1, part of the roof collapsed at the railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad. As a result, 15 people died and three were seriously injured.

On November 6, riots broke out in Novi Sad over the tragedy at the rail station.

Serbian law enforcers arrested 11 rioters.

Illustrative photo: BETAPHOTO