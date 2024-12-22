Russian Shaheds Breach Belarusian Airspace, Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, at least six Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace from the territory of Ukraine, one of them proceeded more than 170 km through the south of the country.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun monitoring project on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, at least six Russian kamikaze drones of the Shahed type flew into Belarus have been recorded.

The drone's first approach was at 14:23 to Komarin, after which it flew toward Pripyat. Further crossings were recorded at 15:05 and 20:58, and two more flew in at 01:03 and 07:31.

The Shahed, which flew in at 15:05 via Asarevychi, proceeded for 170 km along southern Belarus before flying back into Ukraine in the Miloshevychi area (Lelchytskyi district). Another drone, which crossed in at 20:58 via Komarin, also flew westward along the border, heading for Yelsk, where it disappeared from radar after 21:30," the report says.

Belarusian warplanes did not scramble to intercept the drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 10:00 on December 22, Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 52 enemy kamikaze UAVs, while 44 drones veered off course, failing to reach their targets.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA