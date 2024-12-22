Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss Enhancing Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz and Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud discussed on Sunday ways to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

During an official talks session held in Riyadh, the two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.