Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss Enhancing Security Cooperation
Date
12/22/2024 7:15:55 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz and Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed on Sunday ways to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.
During an official talks session held in Riyadh, the two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
