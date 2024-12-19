ARU Welcomes Michael Azarigian As Director Of Loss Control Services Amid Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Azarigian, MBA, AIC, CPCUWINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the appointment of Michael Azarigian as Director of Loss Control Services. With nearly two decades of Property & Casualty insurance experience spanning claims, operations, technology, project management, and compliance, Azarigian brings a diverse skillset to ARU. ARU's latest investment in the company's leadership comes in the midst of five straight years of more than 40% year-over-year growth . As demands for ARU's products and services continue to escalate, Azarigian will lead initiatives to increase operational efficiencies and add robustness to the company's local and national loss control resources.Prior to ARU, Azarigian most recently served as Director of Claims and Operations at Rainwalk Technology, a specialty pet insurance provider founded in 2018. In this role, Azarigian established key claims and operational frameworks and developed high-performing teams. One particular achievement was streamlining communication with a CRM system and customer retention program, which increased retention by more than 20%. Previously, Azarigian worked at Gallagher Bassett as a Lead Resolution Manager and at Seibels as a Property Claims Manager. Azarigian's professional history is rooted in commercial Property experience, which he gained as a claims examiner and a licensed property adjuster in 20 states. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.ARU CEO William G.“Will” Johnson III said,“Since ARU's inception, providing world-class loss control to under-served markets has been a critical component of our business plan. This commitment has helped us consistently achieve profitable loss ratios on challenging classes of Property that have historically produced underwriting losses. I am delighted to add Michael to our loss control team, and I look forward to his substantial Property experience and expertise benefitting all ARU stakeholders who depend on us as a consistent and stable market. When losses are prevented, everyone wins.”Azarigian added,“The past few years have been challenging for the Property market, but it's exciting to be part of a team like ARU that has overcome these challenges while increasing our value to both policyholders and capacity providers. ARU's cutting-edge loss control technology and innovative approach to risk management have set a new standard in the industry, and I'm eager to contribute my experience to further enhance these capabilities and help strengthen our market position.”ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly rose to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. In 2021 ARU expanded into E&S Property, which is distributed exclusively through select regional and national wholesalers. ARU's underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU's products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

