Varanasi's Wooden Crafts In High Demand, Being Exported To US And Brazil For Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Dec 19 (IANS) The city's traditional wooden craft is going places and soaring new heights in terms of demand and popularity. Large consignments of wooden toys and decorative items are being sent to countries like United, Brazil and more, for the Christmas season.

The global appeal of Varanasi's handcrafted wooden toys and statues has seen a significant rise in past few years. The replicas of religious symbols, related to Shri Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Dham has also sparked interest among the Indians, living in foreign territories.

The state government's support for local artisans has further fueled this growth, with increased exposure to international markets. Today, the wooden toys made in Varanasi are being sent across the world ahead of Christmas celebrations. The demand has been particularly strong from countries like Spain, Brazil, and the United States, with orders for around 10,000 hanging ornaments, including items like Santa Claus, Christmas trees, stars, and angels.

These ornaments are crafted by a dedicated group of around 60 women artisans, contributing not only to the local economy but also creating job opportunities.

The shift in demand has led to a significant boost in employment and has placed Varanasi's traditional handicrafts at the forefront of global markets.

Talking to IANS, Subhi Agarwal, a wooden toy maker in Varanasi, shared, "We've produced wooden toys featuring five auspicious figures for hanging on Christmas trees and doors, which can also be given as gifts. Spain has placed a large order, which will be supplied to Brazil and the United States. We began production in September, with a team of 70 people, and we've already completed the order."

Bihari Lal Agarwal, another wooden toy maker, explained the growing recognition of their work, saying "In addition to making wooden toys and religious statues, this Christmas, we created numerous wooden figures for global markets. We've also been honoured with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for our wooden crafts, which is a significant achievement for Varanasi."

As the demand for Varanasi's wooden crafts continues to grow, the city's artisans are not only preserving their rich cultural heritage but also making a mark on the global stage, bringing the traditional art of woodcraft to the world stage, this Christmas season.