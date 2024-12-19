Havana 1957 And Cortadito Coffee House Bring A Cuban American Affair To Flamingo Las Vegas This Winter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First Vegas Locations of Beloved South Florida Restaurant, Bar, and Coffee House Celebrate the Vibrant Culture and Flavors of Cuba Starting December 28

High-Res Images and Renderings HERE

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas visitors and locals can enjoy a Cuban American affair as Miami's iconic Havana 1957 and Cortadito Coffee House from Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group come to Flamingo Las Vegas December 28, 2024.

Havana 1957 Las Vegas Rendering

Havana 1957 Cuban Combo

"We are thrilled to announce the opening Havana 1957 and Cortadito Coffee House at Flamingo Las Vegas," says Eduardo Araoz, Co-Founder & Owner of Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group. "With South Florida's 'Un Día en La Habana' now complemented by Las Vegas' 'A Cuban American Affair' campaign, we're excited to bring the glamour, flavor, and vibrancy of 1950s Havana to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip."

The Food

Havana 1957's menu takes diners on a tour of Cuban flavors, marrying traditional dishes like Ropa Vieja and Croquetas with Miami inspirations like Cuban Sandwiches and a signature Cuban Burger. Las Vegas' unique menu will also include classic American breakfast favorites with Cuban flair, making Havana 1957 the perfect start and end to a day in Vegas.

Exclusive to the Las Vegas outpost of Havana 1957, early risers can enjoy breakfast favorites with Cuban flavors, including Cuban Style Steak and Eggs, Tres Leches French Toast, and the 1957 Benedict.

The Drinks

Anchored by a spirited Mojito Bar, Havana 1957's cocktail menu brings Cuban classics, signature cocktails, and an incredible selection of rum to Flamingo Las Vegas. Classic cocktail lovers will enjoy a traditional Mojito, Cuba Libre, and Daquiris with people watching along the restaurant's entrance.



The Entertainment

Havana 1957's nightly entertainment celebrates the brand's journey – from Havana nights to the shores of Miami, all the way to the lights of Las Vegas. Stepping back in time to the golden era of Cuban culture, the show begins with the traditional sounds of 1950s Cuba and inspiration of the Buena Vista Social Club. Moving to steamy Miami, diners will be on their feet with the iconic sounds of Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine, and the legendary Celia Cruz. The show closes with a tribute to a modern and glittering Las Vegas.

The Space

With 252 seats across 3,998 square feet, visitors will experience the bold and savory flavors of Cuba in a room inspired by both the sights, sounds, and tastes of 1950s Cuba and Flamingo Las Vegas' rich history as one of the first resort-style hotels on The Las Vegas Strip. Havana 1957's design immerses guests in the golden era of Cuba, blending history, art, and a touch of tropical glamour to create an unforgettable dining experience.

CORTADITO COFFEE HOUSE

Joining Havana 1957 at Flamingo Las Vegas, South Florida's favorite Cuban American coffee house, Cortadito, will also open December 28. The perfect stop for classic cortadito, café con leche, or latte, the coffee house combines classic coffee favorites with Cuban specialties.

Follow Havana 1957 on Instagram and Facebook for opening updates.

