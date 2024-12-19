Versana Grows Leadership Team With Three Key Senior Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industry Veterans

Amrita Ganguly, Julia Kingsbury and Melissa Magner Join the Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana

today announced the hiring of veterans

Amrita Ganguly

as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development,

Julia Kingsbury

as Product Strategist and

Melissa Magner

as Head of Legal. As new members of Versana's leadership team, all three will work closely with Founding CEO Cynthia Sachs to help drive Versana's ongoing digital transformation of the $8 trillion broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets.

As Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Ganguly will oversee Versana's strategic partnerships, spearhead the company's expansion across new markets and drive overall commercial strategy. Most recently, she was an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley within

Strategic Investments focused on opportunities in the fintech and market structure spaces. Ganguly also has prior corporate development experience at Situs, a portfolio company of Stone Point Capital.

In her role as Product Strategist, Kingsbury will leverage her deep experience in the corporate loan market, both as an agent and on the buy-side, to expand Versana's product offerings. In her prior roles as Managing Director, Global Head of Credit Operations at Credit Suisse and CSAM, she was instrumental in shaping the bank's market-leading franchise over the course of three decades. Kingsbury also served as a member of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) Operations Steering Group and was Chair of its CUSIP Committee.

As Head of Legal, Magner will oversee Versana's legal function, bringing extensive expertise in financial markets and corporate law. Prior to this role, she was a Director at BlackRock leading teams that supported the US financial markets advisory, wealth tech and institutional asset management businesses. Magner was also responsible for co-founding BlackRock's US pro-bono program. Prior to BlackRock, Magner served as Assistant General Counsel at Halcyon Asset Management (now Bardin Hill Investment Partners), after starting her legal career at Latham and Watkins.

"The addition of Amrita, Julia and Melissa is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence as we continue to expand our platform to modernize the corporate loan market," said

Cynthia Sachs , Founding CEO. "Each one of them is highly talented and brings deep expertise and vision to their role.

I'm thrilled to work closely with them as we continue innovating this rapidly growing asset class."

Versana continues its material growth since product launch two years ago, now counting more than

6,000

corporate loan facilities totaling

$3.5

trillion

in commitments on its next-generation platform. In September 2024, the company

closed a $26 million capital raise and added Barclays

to its increasing list of global, top-tier agents contributing data to its real-time, centralized platform.



About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and technology company transforming the syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agent banks' corporate loan data on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana is fast becoming the technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the corporate loan market. For more information, visit

versana .

Media Contact

Forefront Communications for Versana

[email protected]



