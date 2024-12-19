New Report: The 5 Most Dangerous States For Construction Worker Injuries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew Kryder, Esq, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers has published a detailed report that reveals the 5 most dangerous states for construction worker injuries in the United States. The analysis, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' "Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses", highlights the concerning trends and challenges faced by workers in the construction industry.According to the report, the top 5 most dangerous states for construction worker injuries are:CaliforniaTexasWashingtonNew YorkPennsylvaniaOver a period of ten years (2014-2023), these states accounted for the highest numbers of total recordable construction injury cases.California emerged as the most dangerous state for construction workers, with an average of 25,540 reported injuries each year. This was followed by Texas, with an average of 11,940 injuries per year. Washington, New York, and Pennsylvania also had consistently high numbers of reported injuries throughout the 10-year period."These statistics paint a concerning picture of the risks faced by construction workers in the United States," said The Kryder Law Group's founding partner Andrew Kryder. "While it is encouraging to see a decline in injuries in recent years, there is still work to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of construction workers. These numbers underscore the importance of prioritizing worker safety through comprehensive training programs, strict adherence to safety protocols, and the implementation of robust preventive measures on construction sites."The Kryder Law Group's analysis also highlights the need for collaboration between employers, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders to create a culture of safety within the construction industry.With this report, The Kryder Law Group aims to raise awareness about the risks construction workers faced and advocate for better workplace safety standards. It is crucial for all involved parties to prioritize worker safety and take proactive steps towards safeguarding the well-being of construction workers.Publication: The 5 Most Dangerous States for Construction Worker InjuriesAbout The Kryder Law Group, LLCThe Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is a construction accident law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, dedicated to advocating for individuals who have been seriously injured. With a strong focus on personal injury, construction injuries, car accidents, and wrongful death cases, the firm is committed to securing justice and compensation for their clients.

