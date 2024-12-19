Mugham Center To Host Concert Themed Kiçik Dəniz Küçəsi #2

Mugham Center To Host Concert Themed Kiçik Dəniz Küçəsi #2
Date
12/19/2024 7:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The International Mugham Center will host the concert "Kiçik
Dəniz Küçəsi #2" on December 26, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Baku Contemporary music Society.
The evening will feature works by contemporary composers -
"Adagio" (piano solo) and "Episode" (oboe and ensemble) from the
"Kaleidoscope" series by Said Gani, "In the Antique Shop" (piano
solo) and the trio "Resistance of the Elements" (violin, cello,
piano) from the "Watercolor" series by Ayaz Gambarli, compositions
by Turkar Gasimzade to the words of A. Mirseid (soprano, guitar)
and the work of Tair Ibishov "Nocturne" (piano solo), "Ur-fani"
(string orchestra).
The concert program will feature - Fatima Nasirli (violin),
Asmar Karimli (cello), Georgi Imanov (cello), Humay Gasimzade
(piano), Zakir Asadov (piano), Rena Farhadova (piano), Farida
Mammadova (soprano), Raul Huseynov (guitar), Elshan Mammadov(oboe),
Eldar Isababayev (double bass), as well as Cadenza Contemporary
Orchestra conducted by Samir Asadov. Admission is free.
