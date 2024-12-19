عربي


Mugham Center To Host Concert Themed Kiçik Dəniz Küçəsi #2

12/19/2024 7:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The International Mugham Center will host the concert "Kiçik Dəniz Küçəsi #2" on December 26, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Baku Contemporary music Society.

The evening will feature works by contemporary composers - "Adagio" (piano solo) and "Episode" (oboe and ensemble) from the "Kaleidoscope" series by Said Gani, "In the Antique Shop" (piano solo) and the trio "Resistance of the Elements" (violin, cello, piano) from the "Watercolor" series by Ayaz Gambarli, compositions by Turkar Gasimzade to the words of A. Mirseid (soprano, guitar) and the work of Tair Ibishov "Nocturne" (piano solo), "Ur-fani" (string orchestra).

The concert program will feature - Fatima Nasirli (violin), Asmar Karimli (cello), Georgi Imanov (cello), Humay Gasimzade (piano), Zakir Asadov (piano), Rena Farhadova (piano), Farida Mammadova (soprano), Raul Huseynov (guitar), Elshan Mammadov(oboe), Eldar Isababayev (double bass), as well as Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra conducted by Samir Asadov. Admission is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

AzerNews

