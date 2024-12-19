Blinken appreciates Qatar's attempts to address local wars

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appreciated the important part achieved by the State of Qatar in addressing local wars, emphasizing its diligent attempts to reunify families and make enduring peace.



Blinken noted in a statement delivered by the US State Department, "we are proud to call Qatar our friend and work alongside them in these endeavors."





The US Secretary of State celebrated the State of Qatar and its people on the event of Qatar's National Day, emphasizing that 2024 saw the developing of mutual ties among both nations via the involvement of the State of Qatar in the US Visa Waiver Program.



He stated that this step adds to smoothing travel among the individuals of both nations and enhancing the ties of mutual collaboration.



Blinken appreciated the growth made by Qatar in many divisions, such as education, tourism, economy as well as culture, pointing out to the collaborations among Qatar as well as the United States, which contribute to enhancing both nations and deepening relations among both peoples.

