Beltone Leasing And Factoring, Signed A Sale And Leaseback Agreement With SEKEM Group Worth EGP350 Million

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announces the signing of an EGP350 million sale and leaseback agreement with SEKEM Group, a leading social enterprise focused on sustainable development and organic in Egypt.

This partnership involves the sale and leaseback of assets to finance SEKEM Group's working capital needs, enabling the organization to expand its operations and capabilities.

Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance at Beltone Holding, stated:“Our collaboration with SEKEM Group reflects Beltone Leasing and Factoring's vision of delivering tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to achieve their objectives. This agreement reinforces Beltone Group's commitment to support the agriculture sectors in Egypt.“

Helmy Abouleish, CEO of SEKEM Group, added:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Beltone Leasing and Factoring on this pivotal agreement. This partnership significantly enhances our financial capabilities, enabling us to support a diverse range of projects across multiple sectors. Furthermore, it empowers SEKEM to accelerate our growth initiatives and drive innovation in our operations. Together, we are dedicated to promoting sustainable development and fostering innovative solutions that benefit our local community.