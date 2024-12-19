UN initiates new attempts to solve political deadlock in Libya

(MENAFN) The United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has launched a fresh initiative aimed at resolving deadlock and organizing long-overdue elections. The country has been divided between rival since the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.



During a briefing at the UN Security Council on Monday, Stephanie Khoury, the acting head of UNSMIL, announced the creation of an advisory committee tasked with developing solutions to electoral issues and paving the way for general elections. Khoury emphasized that the committee's role is to provide options for Libyan leaders to consider, not to make decisions.



Libya has struggled with instability since Gaddafi's fall, with competing factions controlling different regions, particularly Tripoli in the west and Benghazi in the east. Previous efforts to unify the country have failed, and elections originally scheduled for December 2021 were canceled due to disputes over candidate eligibility and election rules.



The interim Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, was formed to prepare for elections, but it has been rejected by the Libyan parliament. Dbeibah has vowed to hand over power only after elections are successfully conducted.



Khoury warned that unresolved political issues threaten Libya’s unity and stability, while continuing to undermine its transitional government structure. She revealed that in recent weeks, she has discussed the initiative with Libyan officials and international partners, sharing the plan to address the political gridlock.



In response, Libya’s representative to the UN, Taher El-Sonni, called for a national dialogue as the best approach to resolving differences and ensuring elections take place swiftly. He criticized the repetition of plans that he believes are unlikely to result in a meaningful electoral process.

