'Game Changer': Instagram Influencer Shares Secret To 'Automatic Weight Loss' Diet On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Instagram influencer, Leana, shared the secret to 'automatic weight loss'. In a recent post, she suggested that cutting down on refined sugar from diet would result in automatic weight loss, which is coupled with a range of benefits.

Find out how refined sugar is blocking your progress

The social sensation, with fitzyelifts Instagram profile, documents her journey. She recently spoke about how she lost 7 kgs in 2 months and explained that her 'belly finally disappeared after years of struggling'. In a recent post, she talked about 'what happens when you reduce your refined sugar intake'.

Sharing her experience about how she lost over half a dozen weight in 2 months, she said,“replacing refined sugar with natural options like fruits is a game-changer and will make you lose weight right away.” By following this diet, one not only restricts refined sugar intake, which is equal to“empty calories,” but is also satiated. These healthy options are more satisfying, that keeps one full naturally and settle hunger pangs effortlessly. She further claimed that it's practically“impossible not to lose weight” if refined sugar rich diet is replaced with natural sugars.

Here are the side-effects of consuming refined sugar as described by Leana:



Addictive- the more you consume, the more you crave.

Empty calories- no nutrients

Acne

Puffy face

Feeling of being hungry all the time.

Need to count calories

More bloating

More dark circles

More mood swings Weight gain

Benefits of cutting down on refined sugar.

Strive for“progress, not perfection”

As she noted that completely eliminating refined sugar from diet is almost impossible in today's world, she stated,“Eating out or buying groceries often means finding refined sugar in some form. What I'm saying is simply reducing your intake can make a huge difference.” She talked about striving for“progress, not perfection.”

Leana asserted that by making the switch to natural sugars one can gradually break the cycle of addiction, as she claimed, '"This simple change transformed my life." She also advised her followers to focus on“eating better, and 99% of your problems will resolve themselves.”