Media reports Algeria claiming that France attempted destabilization

(MENAFN) Algeria has summoned French Ambassador to Algiers, Stephane Romatet, over allegations that France's spy agency, the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), is attempting to destabilize the North African nation. According to local reports, the DGSE is accused of trying to recruit former terrorists to undermine Algeria’s stability, as revealed by the state-run daily El Moudjahid.



The Algerian Foreign expressed strong disapproval of these actions, calling them "provocative" and "hostile" towards Algeria, warning that they would not go unanswered. Additional reports indicated that French diplomats and agents have engaged with individuals hostile to Algerian institutions.



Tensions between the two countries have been rising in recent months, particularly after French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed a controversial Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a territory disputed by Algeria. Algiers, which supports the Polisario Front’s call for self-determination, condemned Macron's position, accusing it of violating international law and UN efforts to decolonize the region. This led to Algeria recalling its ambassador to France and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune canceling an official visit to Paris.



In addition to the diplomatic row, Algerian authorities have also been critical of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal’s recent detention in Algeria, which might be linked to his comments supporting Morocco’s territorial claims. In August, Algeria’s Defense Ministry announced the arrest of 21 individuals involved in an alleged weapons-smuggling operation from France, reportedly linked to the terrorist group MAK, which Algeria accuses France of supporting.

