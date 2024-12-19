Thousands of Volkswagen employees go on strike protest all over Germany

(MENAFN) Thousands of Volkswagen (VW) workers across Germany have gone on strike in protest of the carmaker's plans to lay off workers and shut down several factories. The walkouts, organized by labor union IG Metall, are taking place at nine VW plants, including the headquarters in Wolfsburg and major sites in Hanover, Emden, Salzgitter, and Brunswick. The two-hour strike at the Wolfsburg plant alone has halted production of several hundred cars, including the Golf.



The strikes follow the expiration of a mandatory peace period, which prevented industrial action until Saturday. VW has been in talks with unions about restructuring its business to remain competitive, amid rising energy costs and weak demand in China and Europe.



VW has proposed a 10% pay cut for its 120,000 workers and plans to close three of its ten plants in Germany. While the company has not disclosed the exact number of layoffs, it has sparked concern among workers and unions. This move marks a significant shift, as VW has never closed a plant in Germany in its 90-year history.



The struggles in Germany’s automotive sector, exacerbated by high energy costs, slow demand, and increased competition from China, have raised concerns about the health of Europe’s largest economy.

