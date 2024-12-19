Hundreds get detained in Nigeria over crypto-romance con

(MENAFN) Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the arrest of 792 individuals, including foreign nationals, for their involvement in online cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams. The suspects were arrested on December 10 at a hideout in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Among those apprehended were 148 Chinese nationals, 40 Filipinos, two Kazakhstanis, and others from Pakistan and Indonesia.



The foreign suspects allegedly used the facility to train their Nigerian accomplices on how to deceive through romance scams and fraudulent investment schemes. The Nigerian partners targeted victims mainly from the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, using social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram to build trust before the foreign suspects took over the scams.



Authorities seized multiple devices, including phones, laptops, and desktop computers, as well as vehicles and approximately 500 SIM cards. The EFCC is working with international partners to investigate the extent of the scam and uncover potential links to global fraud networks. Nigeria has gained notoriety for cybercrime, and the EFCC suggests foreign criminals have exploited the country’s reputation to set up operations there.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011620