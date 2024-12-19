'Playing Against A Kid': Prince Harry's Veiled Jab At King Charles In Netflix Series Polo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's new documentary is making headlines after big revelations by the Duke of Sussex came to light. Netflix's new docuseries Polo, released on December 10, includes surprising comments amid his rivalry with his father, Prince Charles.

The five-episode series, produced by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions, follows elite global polo players both on and off the field. Primarily shot at Florida's US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, it features Argentine players Nacho Figueras and Adolfo Cambiaso, along with Louis Devaleix.

| Meghan, Kate fail to find common ground; will this widen gap between Royals

Prince Harry reportedly used to play the game with his father, King Charles , during his young days, at times contesting from the same team while in others against him. In the fifth episode, Harry is interrogating his team-mate Adolfo Cambiaso about his feelings while competing against his 18-year-old son and rising star, Poroto.

| Harry-Meghan's way of treating staff extremely different from William-Kate

This comes at a time when Harry shares a strained relationship with his father in the backdrop of Megxit. It also follows scandalous allegations that the Duke levelled at the Royal Family in his previous tell-all Netflix documentary.

Speaking with Adolfo Cambiaso, Harry says,“You've created something special. He's doing amazing things,” the Mirror reported. Cambiaso replied,“We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love,” as they both put on their boots and sat on chairs on the side of the polo field.

| Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to lose staff, latest exodus sees... 'Worse when you lose'

Harry raised another question,“Yeah, but what's it like playing against your kid?” Calling it“difficult,” Adolfo Cambiaso said it's“worse when you lose.” Suggesting that there is a mix of emotions, Cambiaso said,“You're proud, but also angry.”

The video follows Prince Harry striking a goal, and the commentator appreciating the move says,“What a run! Ladies and gentlemen what a run and what a goal by the prince. Give it up, if you will, for the Duke of Sussex.”