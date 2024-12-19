Teamsters union begins significant countrywide attack against Amazon

(MENAFN) Thousands of employees arranged under the Teamsters union held attacks at 6 AM Thursday following the firm’s "repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain."



Amazon Teamsters at seven facilities in Skokie, Illinois; New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco as well as Southern California are taking part in the "largest strike" against the trillion-dollar firm in American history, the union noted in a media report. employees at other services are ready to join them.



Despite Teamsters notes it symbolizes nearly 10,000 individuals through ten Amazon services in the United States, the firm doesn't know employees' association with the union.



Amazon states the Teamsters union is "intentionally [misleading] the public" since they don't symbolize Amazon workers and drivers, firm representative Kelly Nantel stated in a statement to a new agency.



"For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers’. They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative," Nantel stated. "The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union."

MENAFN19122024000045016755ID1109011652