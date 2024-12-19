Infosys Sets-Up IT Development Center In Kolkata With 4000 Employees

(MENAFN- KNN India) West Bengal, Dec 19 (KNN) Global IT major Infosys inaugurated a cutting-edge development centre in New Town, Kolkata on Wednesday, marking a significant advancement in West Bengal's information sector.

The 320,000-square-foot facility, constructed with an exceeding Rs 426 crore, is designed to support over 4,000 employees in a hybrid working environment.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, who inaugurated the facility alongside Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and senior state officials, characterised the development centre as a "New Year gift" to the state.



The facility is equipped to drive innovation in advanced technologies including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, serving various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and energy.

The development centre reflects Infosys' commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, featuring sustainable design elements such as energy-efficient cooling systems, smart building automation, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater recycling.



The facility also incorporates modern amenities including flexible workspaces, training facilities, and wellness areas.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Banerjee announced complementary developments in the state's technology sector, including a new Silicon Valley project in New Town.



The project, spread across 200 acres with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, is expected to generate 75,000 jobs. Additionally, she revealed plans for establishing a cable landing station to enhance connectivity infrastructure for IT companies operating in the state.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka emphasised the company's commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging local talent, stating that the investment would enable Infosys to deliver advanced solutions to global clients while contributing to the region's technological growth.

The development centre represents a strategic expansion of Infosys' presence in Eastern India and reinforces West Bengal's position as an emerging IT hub.

(KNN Bureau)