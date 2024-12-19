Al Masaood Automobiles Brings the All-New Nissan Patrol to Liwa Moreeb Dune Festival 2025

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has announced its sponsorship of the popular Liwa International Festival 2025, marking yet another milestone in its community events’ partnerships. This year’s festival promises exciting experiences, blending the adventurous spirit of the desert with the timeless legacy of the All-New Nissan Patrol 2025, a true icon of strength, endurance, and exploration.

For decades, the Nissan Patrol has earned its title as the "Hero of All Terrains," conquering the rolling dunes of Abu Dhabi, embodying the very essence of desert adventures. In 2025, this legacy continues as Al Masaood Automobiles showcases the All-New Nissan Patrol at the festival among other Nissan models including the Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan X-TRAIL, inviting attendees to witness its power and innovation firsthand through exclusive test drives amidst the stunning Liwa desert landscape.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said, “This year’s Liwa Festival offers the perfect backdrop to showcase the All-New Nissan Patrol. With its unrivalled off-road capabilities and innovative design, it continues to reign as the ultimate companion for desert enthusiasts. Being part of such iconic festivals reflects our dedication to nurturing community connections. It also underscores our active support to community events that inspire the youth and celebrate the rich culture of Abu Dhabi.”

As a longstanding advocate of community engagement, the company’s involvement in the Liwa Moreeb Dune Festival comes as part of Al Masaood’s CSR agenda to support sports and youth development, as well as the Group’s vision to embrace heritage and cultural initiatives in Abu Dhabi. The festival serves as a platform to bring people together, expressing a shared appreciation for the UAE’s heritage and promoting an active and adventurous lifestyle.



