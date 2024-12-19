Turkish Red Crescent sends food packages to southern Lebanon following Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) The Turkish Red Crescent stated Wednesday that it has delivered 500 food packages to the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, which has been hugely affected by Israeli strikes.



Each package includes goods to aid a five-member family for more than half a month, Alpaslan Durmus, chief of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Lebanon crew, stated in a statement.



The parcels were distributed with help from the Lebanese Red Cross, he also noted.



Emphasizing the serious humanitarian effect of the war, especially in southern Lebanon, he said that the group seeks to keep delivering support to civilians impacted by the conflict.



“We will carry on our efforts by sourcing aid locally and bringing additional supplies from Türkiye,” he added.



As the fight among Israel and the Hezbollah group started on October 8, Lebanese officials noted that minimum 4,061 individuals have been murdered, comprising 1,106 women as well as children, and 16,661 wounded.



A peace deal among Lebanon and Israel occurred on November 27, carrying momentary break to conflict-impacted areas. Lebanese officials have revealed nearly 249 Israeli violations of the truce since it came into force.



Durmus noted that the Turkish Red Crescent stays dedicated to assisting Lebanon retrieve from the conflict.

