QC Holds Training Programmes On ESG Sustainability Reports And AI

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC), in cooperation with the Regional Consultancy (RNC), recently held a virtual training program to help companies and institutions prepare sustainability reports.

The program saw participation from many trainees representing various countries, including KSA, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, and others.

The two-day training, titled 'Sustainability Reporting Specialist According to Professional Reference', covered several topics, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; the objectives and levels of ESG standards; and the methodology for implementing ESG standards.

It also addressed the ESG decision-making process, the design of the sustainability report according to standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report's content and stages, and the application of sustainability reports according to ESG standards.

Meanwhile, the Chamber, in cooperation with Rowed Advisory and Business Development, organized a two-day training course on ChatGPT and Copilot and their roles in achieving job objectives, with the participation of 28 trainees.