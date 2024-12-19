Kuwait Marks Amir Sheikh Meshal's 1St Anni. In Office Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report

KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait marks tomorrow (Friday) the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's first anniversary since assuming office, succeeding the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On December 20, His Highness the Amir took the constitutional oath at a special National Assembly session becoming the state's 17th Amir, as per Article 60 of the country's Constitution.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, His Highness gave his first speech as head of state, a speech that drew a roadmap for the future ahead.

"Today I have become head of the state and I pledge to the Kuwaiti people through you to be a loyal citizen for his nation and people, keen on the interest of the nation, keen on national unity," His Highness the Amir said.

Over the past 12 months, His Highness the Amir gave directives that encompassed a variety of fields including economic, developmental, political, security, social, scientific, as well as the state's ability to face challenges, and get the wheel of sustainable development churning.

His Highness directed that no efforts should be spared, no time lost in accelerating rate of achievement, identifying priorities and addressing infrastructure issues.

Expanding developmental and social role of governorates and increasing family contributions to brainstorming process, were a focus of His Highness the Amir instructions, alongside augmenting role of media to shed light on government accomplishments.

Economically, His Highness called for working on the economic and investment sectors to arrive at a more sustainable economy, enhanced business environment, and expanded foreign investments that would serve as the driving force behind growth, deepening international partnerships, and appealing to large enterprises.

He called for seeking the expertise of intellectuals to arrive at correct decisions as well as to adopt open door policies and connect to the masses.

Polishing government performance, boosting efficiency, transparency and accountability, as well as adopting modern systems and digitization techniques were at the forefront of His Highness the Amir's concerns.

He underlined social justice, providing equal opportunities and practical solutions, all while preserving public funds, and instilling principles of integrity and combatting corruption in all its forms.

Stemming from His Highness the Amir's belief that the youth are the true treasure of this nation, he instructed supporting them and providing them with all the means and opportunities necessary.

His Highness also took note of women's empowerment and protecting rights of people with disabilities, adopting policies that would integrate them in society.

His Highness the Amir urged for placing the interest of the homeland above all, holding on to unity, preserving identity, applying the rule of law on all with no exceptions, and providing nationals and residents with a sense of security.

As for the Defense Ministry, His Highness instructed amplifying inspection of facilities to guarantee safekeeping of equipment and ensure and maximum benefit, as well as intensifying training, joint drills, and overall readiness.

He also directed increasing cooperation between military and state establishments, protecting cyberspace and encouraging national cadres, all to enable armed forces to protect the homeland.

Prior to becoming Amir, His Highness' six-decade career was marked with high-ranking security and military titles at both the Interior Ministry and National Guard, after which he became the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Amir had accompanied late Amirs on many official trips, and represented the leadership in many more.

Following his ascension to office, His Highness the Amir was present on many occasions including attending the official inauguration of Abdullah Al-Salem University, visiting Kuwait Sport Club for Deaf, Kuwait Blind Association, Poets Diwaniya and the Disabled Sports Society.

He also attended honoring ceremonies for exemplary teachers and for Salem Al-Ali informatics award.

The Amir inaugurated Sabah Al-Salem University City and honored top graduates, and in December patronized and attended the KFAS awards' ceremony.

His Highness' December 20 speech also included pledges of remaining steadfast in relations with fraternal and friendly nations, as well as issues of common interest, and regional and international commitments.

As part of efforts in cementing Gulf unity, His Highness the Amir went on several official state visits beginning with Saudi Arabia, followed by Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and then the United Arab Emirates.

Kuwait hosted in December 1 the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, as an embodiment of the unity and strength of relations between Gulf nations.

The Summit focused on bolstering joint gulf work, keeping pace with rapid regional and international developments, as well as expanding cooperation avenues to meet aspirations of gulf nations.

On the pan-Arab front, the Amir is continuing down path of cooperation to resolve Arab issues, namely the Palestinian situation and protection of the territorial integrity of Arab lands, their independence and sovereignty.

His Highness the Amir visited both Jordan and Egypt back in April and delved into issues of common interest and latest updates.

On a more international level, the Amir advocated for engaging in dialogue to resolve issues in a peaceful manner.

His Highness the Amir visited Turkiye and signed six agreements concerning various fields.

The Amir received United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Chief of European Council Charles Michel as well as a host of Arab and international officials.

The first year of His Highness the Amir's reign marks the beginning of a journey and development that was launched long ago by his predecessors. (end)

star









MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109010569