Dubai Edition Of Popular Boxing Tourney 'Crypto Fight Night' Hits New Streaming Record With Nearly 1 Million Live Views

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nearly two weeks after a hugely successful Dubai leg in its 2024 calendar, Fight Night, the popular crossover boxing tournament, has revealed key viewership data establishing the Middle East's growing appetite for high profile competitive sports. Beyond its natural in-person appeal, the Dubai edition clocked over 750,000 live streams and a peak of 250,000 concurrent viewers tuning in worldwide from key markets, including the GCC region, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Turkey.

This number firmly establishes CFN among the top boxing tourneys worldwide, setting the stage for increased regional & global collaboration for upcoming bouts, and a flurry of interest from professional and celebrity boxers who wish to showcase their fighting skills to a global audience, Adhering to all protocols laid out by the WBC, including a stipulated training period for its challengers, the competitive bout for the WBC Crypto Belt between Grimace and JChains, saw the former registering a stunning knockout victory in just the second round. This year, the event also unearthed local fighters, giving them the perfect showcase to think beyond boxing gyms and step into the ring for a jab at professional glory.

The main showcase fight of the night between high profile web3 KOLs, Ansem and Bitboy, known for their massive following online, contributed to the additional 4 million impressions and 250,000 interactions on social media, giving a fillip to the night's record breaking streaming. CFN Dubai's massive viewership also benefitted from the global communities celebrating the event through official watch parties, including a notable gathering at Art Basel Miami hosted by Rug Radio. Featuring crypto luminaries such as DEEZE, TYLER, and OSF, these gatherings further bridged the gap between physical and digital audiences.

CFN Dubai had recently hit global headlines, when Tron founder Justin Sun openly expressed his interest in fighting Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin , in a now popular post on his X handle. This was followed by Andrew Tate openly endorsing one of the fighters and talking about the fight through his social media.

Held in Dubai on the back of successful editions earlier this year in London, Singapore and a special bout in Thailand, CFN is next planning to debut in several sporting hubs in 2025, starting with Hong Kong, and followed by big-ticket editions in cities such as London, Paris, Tokyo and Las Vegas among others. Endorsed by the World Boxing Council, CFN's pursuit of legitimacy has raised the bar for crossover boxing events worldwide, attracting top-flight challengers and crypto celebrities to fight for glory.

Crypto Fight Night is an avant-garde platform designed to bring together the dynamic energy of combat sports to the futuristic audience of crypto investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Founded by Rahul Suri of Ghaf Capital, along with Jai Vora and RookieXBT, the first edition was held in 2021. Organized under the banner of Savy Promotions, CFN has garnered critical acclaim from both the boxing and crypto communities, experiencing continuous growth annually with millions of live streams, through a series of successful championships. CFN's pioneering collaboration with the World Boxing Council represents a historic milestone in both the professional boxing and the crypto domain, establishing CFN as a distinctive and influential Crossover Boxing IP. Off-chain is CFN's international event series, uniting regional fans from across the globe.