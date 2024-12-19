Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha Celebrates Qatar National Day With Spectacular Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha celebrated Qatar National Day 2024 with a spectacular event, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Qatar in a stunning venue.

The celebration marked another milestone for the property, which opened in 2022 after a transformative reimagining of Doha's first-ever 5-star landmark hotel from the 1970s.

The event began with an impressive cake cutting ceremony, symbolising solidarity with Qatar and its government. The celebration was held at the lobby lounge of the hotel in the presence of Rixos guests who are visiting Qatar from different parts of the world.

Guests were also treated to a selection of traditional Qatari dishes as part of the celebration to further immerse them in the local culture.

General Manager of Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha Adolph Spiro, commented,“We are truly proud to host this Qatar National Day celebration at Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha. It's a wonderful opportunity for our guests to engage with and appreciate the significance of this national occasion.”

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is the first 5-star all-inclusive, all-exclusive beach resort in Qatar, setting a new standard for luxury in the country. The hotel is committed to offering a unique experience for discerning travellers, blending luxurious accommodations with a range of immersive experiences.

The property redefines the all-inclusive concept, offering an extensive array of dining options, sports activities, entertainment, kids' programmes, and an immersive spa experience. Guests at the hotel were able to participate in the Qatar National Day celebrations and enjoy the memorable culinary experience.