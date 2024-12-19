France to support Ukraine to rainforest its ability to defend itself

(MENAFN) The Leader of Ukraine and France have spoken major priorities for further reinforcing Ukraine's ability in defending itself against Russian attacks. Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a post on social after the conference, Ukrinform reads.



“I had a productive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. We had a detailed one-on-one discussion, focusing on key priorities to further strengthen Ukraine’s position against Russian aggression. A clear focus remains enhancing air defense capabilities,” he posted.



The chief of the Ukrainian state stated appreciation for France’s preparation of one brigade for the Ukrainian military. The leaders also approved to pursue this alliance and prepare one more brigade. “We hope other partners will join this effort by contributing to equipping additional Ukrainian brigades,” Zelensky stated.



He announced that Ukraine and France have a shared vision: reliable assurances are crucial for a peace that can indeed be happened. “We continued working on President Macron’s initiative regarding the presence of forces in Ukraine that could contribute to stabilizing the path to peace,” Zelensky declared.



