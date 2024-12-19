9 killed, 3 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen targeting power plants, port, oil facility

(MENAFN) Israel launched fatal on power facilities, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen, killing nine people and escalating its battle with Houthi forces, according to reports Thursday.



Houthi-aligned TV Al-Masirah stated that the Israeli strikes on Al-Hudaydah caused nine individuals murdered and three others wounded.



The broadcaster recently declared that the hit two power plants in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and resulted damage to an oil facility and the harbor of Al-Hudaydah.



The Israeli announced the assaults targeted “military targets” connected to Houthi fighters following intercepting a missile launched to Israel directly, in accordance with Al Jazeera.



Israeli military representative Daniel Hagari stated the attacks hit energy and harbor infrastructure, which he claimed the rebels “have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military action” against Israel. “Israel will not hesitate to act in order to defend itself and its citizens from the Houthi attacks,” Hagari added.



