JP Nadda Slams Congress For ‘Hate’ Towards Ambedkar, Lists Out BJP’S Commitment To His Legacy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) A day after Prime Narendra Modi's counterattack on the over the Ambedkar row, BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday accused the party of longstanding neglect and disdain for Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Through a series of pointed remarks on X, Nadda highlighted the Congress' failures and the BJP-led government's efforts to honour Ambedkar's legacy.

“Since yesterday, Congress and its ROTTEN eco-system have been EXPOSED by all those who believe in truth, democracy, and social justice,” Nadda remarked on X, adding,“I thought of sharing some facts to illustrate the deep CONGRESS HATE towards Dr Ambedkar.”

Nadda alleged that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, harbored“unfiltered hate” for Ambedkar.“That is why Pandit Nehru got Dr Ambedkar defeated TWICE. He even wrote proudly to people overseas, expressing joy that respected Babasaheb was no longer in the Cabinet,” he stated.

The BJP President underlined his party's dedication to preserving Ambedkar's legacy. He lashed out at the Congress for failing to convert 26, Alipur Road, where Ambedkar passed away, into a fitting memorial.“It was our NDA Government which had the honour of developing 26, Alipur Road into an iconic place. This picture speaks for itself!” Nadda declared sharing a picture of PM Modi at Alipur Road.

Referring to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, a revered site for Ambedkar's followers, Nadda said,“For decades, self-proclaimed custodians of social justice in Congress made empty promises. In 2015, we ensured the land transfer was done. It is PM Modi who prayed there twice in recent years.”

Nadda also drew attention to the delayed completion of the Dr Ambedkar International Centre at 15, Janpath.“Congress left this work incomplete. Finally, in 2017, the centre was inaugurated by PM Modi,” he said.

He pointed out the Congress' neglect of a residence in London where Ambedkar had lived.“During PM Modi's 2015 UK visit, he ensured the place was acquired by the Maharashtra Government,” he said.

The Union Minister also slammed Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress for claiming that Jawaharlal Nehru contributed more to the Constitution than Dr Ambedkar.“The most loyal courtier of the Dynasty spelt out what the Congress really thinks of Dr Ambedkar - that he had no role in the making of our Constitution,” he said.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress' electoral performances in recent elections.“In June, you LOST the Lok Sabha polls for the third consecutive time. In October, you LOST in Haryana. In November, you LOST BADLY in Maharashtra. At least now stop lying...because your lies will not go unchecked. The truth will always win... Jai Bhim!” he declared.

The Congress party has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar. Home Minister Amit Shah has however held the Congress responsible for 'distorting and twisting' his Rajya Sabha speech to gain political mileage.