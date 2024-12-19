Qatar Makes Substantial Strides In Innovation And Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has made substantial strides in innovation and technology. Through Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), Qatar transitions into the next phase of its development, shifting towards a sustainable economic future driven by its citizens, residents, and the private sector.

On the occasion of Qatar National Day 2024, yesterday of Communications and Information (MCIT) posted a on its social handle highlighting the digital transformation and great strides it has made in innovation and technology.

“We at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology celebrate the steady steps we have taken with you towards a digital future to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable national vision. Our journey towards the digital future has begun with steady steps centered on digital transformation in all aspects of life to achieve comprehensive and sustainable national vision,” the post noted.

“At MCIT we nurture innovation from a young age through initiatives such as 'Studio 5' where we build future technology leaders,” it added. Studio 5 is aimed at nurturing youth as digital learners by sharpening their 21st century learning skills, as they develop in an all-pervasive digital environment.

It offers technology and allied equipment support for hands-on learning opportunities where youth can develop their problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity and innovation skills. This also develops young people's knowledge of technology and helps to become future creators of technology.

The post further said,“Through the Digital Business Incubator we support young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful projects that enhance the digital economy. Qatar Digital Academy invests in artificial intelligence and cyber security skills to qualify national cadres to lead the digital transformation in our beloved country Qatar.”

“Through the 'Tasmu' programme we work to integrate modern technologies into our daily lives to build a sustainable and advanced society. To protect our society the 'SafeSpace' initiative promotes a culture of digital security and safety to ensure the safety of everyone in all its categories.”

Tasmu catalyses Qatar's ICT ecosystem by uniting global innovators with the needs of the local market to fuel Qatar's digital transformation.

Created as the digital response to Qatar National Vision 2030, Tasmu seeks to enhance the delivery of public services in Qatar across five priority sectors: transport, logistics, environment, healthcare and sports.

“Our journey continues towards new horizons where our commitment remains firm. A future industry driven by innovation, unity and pride in our country. At the end of the year, Fanar (Arab Artificial Intelligence Project), has arrived,” the post concluded.

Fanar was launched during the opening of the World Summit AI Qatar 2024, recently. It represents a significant milestone, underscoring Qatar's dedication to elevating the Arabic language and culture in the AI era.

It is a groundbreaking model developed to achieve an in-depth understanding of Arabic in all its dimensions, encompassing diverse dialects and cultural expressions.

The Fanar project exemplifies Qatar's commitment to supporting research projects and transforming them into strategic governmental initiatives that position Qatar as a leader in artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

It is built on an extensive database of more than 300 billion words and over a trillion Arabic phonetic segments, enabling creative ability to generate, write, summarise, rephrase, or explain texts with exceptional efficiency.

With an advanced technical architecture comprising seven billion parameters, it ensures flexible and rapid data processing.