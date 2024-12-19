NATO Experts To Audit Ukraine's Military Education System In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October 2025, experts will conduct an institutional audit of Ukraine's military education system. Following this audit, Ukraine will be eligible to apply for certification of its professional military education courses in line with NATO standards.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense's press service.

“Ukraine will not only enhance the training quality of its military but also ensure the interoperability of its with those of the Alliance. This will create opportunities for military personnel from NATO member states to receive training in Ukraine,” explained Deputy Minister of Defense, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk, who oversees military-focused education and science within the ministry.

The development of Ukraine's military education system aligned with NATO standards was recently discussed during a Defense and Security Committee meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Volodymyr Mirnenko, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science at the Ministry of Defense, shared achievements and plans for transforming military education being implemented under the NATO DEEP (Defense Education Enhancement Program).

The project supports the development and synchronization of over 200 educational programs, including those for NCOs and officers, in military planning, decision-making, and leadership.

According to the MoD, over 1,000 training sessions, internships, and educational events have been conducted since the launch of the DEEP in Ukraine. In 2024, Ukrainian military participation in DEEP initiatives has increased by 450%, while over 15,000 participants have benefited from the program overall.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is transforming its higher military education system by incorporating real combat experience, improving instructor qualifications, and intensifying foreign language training.