J-K News: Mystery Illness Kills 8 Children In Rajouri Central Team Deployed For Investigation-All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It has been nine days since a mysterious has gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, which has led to the death of eight children. According to a PTI report, after another child passed away in a hospital on Wednesday, authorities have formed a central team of experts to assist in investigating the cases and fatalities in the affected village.

Citing officials, PTI reported that a Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been dispatched to Rajouri to expedite testing and identify the illness.

All you need to know about the eight victims

According to officials, twelve-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed, the son of Mohammad Rafiq, passed away after being hospitalised at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for six days. He was initially referred to Chandigarh for treatment but could not survive. The report further added that last Thursday, Ashfaq's younger siblings, seven-year-old Ishtiyaq and five-year-old Nazia, had died.

With Ashfaq's death, the death toll in Badhaal village of Kotranka tehsil has risen to eight. The report further added that all the deceased belonged to two families from the same village.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Abhishek Sharma visited Badhaal village to assess the ground situation where seven people, including six children under the age of 14, have died due to the unidentified illness.

"In response to the incident, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri. Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted to assist the Union Territory administration in investigating the cases and fatalities," an official spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.

(With all inputs from PTI)