Turkish Feign Minister asks for immediate aid for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 conference in Cairo

(MENAFN) Fidan on Wednesday demanded immediate aid for Gaza and Lebanon at a of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Turkish sources stated.



In his address at the conference, conducted in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Hakan Fidan emphasized the current humanitarian crisis Palestinians experience due to Israel’s ruthless have caused the death of thousands, and an expected billions of dollars of destruction.



Highlighting that Gaza and Lebanon are in massive demand of help, he reiterated Ankara’s dedication to its “brothers,” citing its resources and expertise.



Fidan also emphasized the significance of local ownership in guaranteeing steadiness and ceasefire in the Middle East.



He asked for team spirit against Israel’s violence, especially toward D-8 participants such as Egypt as well as Iran. He noted that as the D-8 has huge prospective, it has yet to completely understand it.



Fidan also stressed the important part that teens and adults can achieve in deepening the organization and motivated all participants to collaborate more efficiently.



Fidan emphasized the essential part that small and medium-sized organizations achieve in the improvement of nations, as well as the demand to apply technology to enhance improvement.

