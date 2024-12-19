Sushmita Sen Sends Birthday Love To ‘Nicest Human Being’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Sushmita Sen recently took to social to shower birthday love on her father, Shubeer Sen.

The former Miss Universe shared a heartfelt note accompanied by a sweet picture of them together, calling him the "nicest human being." On Thursday, the actress shared a series of her photos featuring her father and other family members.

In her post, the 'Aarya' actress expressed deep gratitude and admiration for her father, highlighting the values and life lessons he has instilled in her. For the caption, Sen wrote,“Happpppyyyyy Birthday to the nicest human being, I am blessed to call my Father!!! Happy 80th Baba @sensubir Here's to a life filled with glorious milestones & divine grace!! To your health & happiness always #bestbaba #besttata. I love you soooooo much!!! #duggadugga #titan @alisahsen47 @reneesen47 @subhra51 @rajeevsen9 @asopacharu @ziana_asopa.”

Shubeer Sen, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force, shares a deeply cherished bond with his daughter, Sushmita. Over the years, the actress has frequently expressed her gratitude for her father's steadfast support, especially during pivotal moments in her life. One such defining chapter was her groundbreaking triumph at the Miss Universe pageant in 1994.

Sushmita has often reminisced about how her father's unwavering belief in her abilities became her anchor during her journey to making history. At just 18, she became the first Indian woman to claim the coveted Miss Universe crown, a feat she attributes not just to her determination but also to the strength she drew from her father's encouragement.

On the professional front, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress was last seen in the acclaimed series 'Aarya 3'. In the show, Sushmita portrayed a fearless woman who navigates a dangerous world of crime, doing whatever it takes to safeguard her family.

The series first gained international recognition when its debut season was nominated for "Best Drama Series" at the prestigious International Emmy Awards.