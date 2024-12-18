HCL Concerts Enthralls Delhi With Mesmerizing Performances By The Anirudh Varma Collective And Tal Fry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th December 2024, HCL Concerts, renowned for promoting Indian classical and folk music, delivered an unforgettable evening at 1AQ, Qutab Minar, New Delhi on 17th December 2024. Featuring two well-known ensembles- The Anirudh Varma Collective and Tal Fry-the concert immersed the audience in the beauty of Indian classical traditions blended with contemporary rhythms and innovation.

The event brought together musical excellence from across genres. The Anirudh Varma Collective (AVC), led by composer and pianist Anirudh Varma, presented a dynamic performance that showcased Indian classical music in a contemporary, globalized avatar. Their soundscape featured a confluence of diverse instruments and voices, captivating audiences with the ensemble's modern yet deeply rooted musical interpretations.

On the other hand, Tal Fry, a classical rhythm ensemble, celebrated the intricate art of rhythm with a powerful blend of percussion instruments like the Tabla, Mridangam, Ghatam, and Dholak. Their vibrant presentation was elevated by traditional Carnatic and Hindustani rhythms, enriched by captivating visuals and light design that created a multi-sensory experience for the audience.



Reflecting on the mesmerizing evening, Anshul Adhikari, Head of HCL Concerts, said: "At HCL Concerts, we strive to celebrate the diverse musical traditions of India and bring them closer to audiences in innovative formats. The performances by The Anirudh Varma Collective and Tal Fry beautifully showcased the richness of our musical heritage, blending tradition with a modern essence. It was truly an evening of rhythm, melody, and harmony that resonated with everyone present. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to more such concerts with these talented artists.”



Anirudh Varma shared his experience, saying: "Our goal is to bring Indian classical music to a wider audience, and this concert was a beautiful opportunity to share our vision. The energy and appreciation from the audience were deeply inspiring."



Manohar Balatchandirane from Tal Fry added: "Rhythm forms the heartbeat of music. Sharing the magic of percussion and classical rhythms with such an engaged audience was a memorable experience. We are grateful to HCL Concerts for creating this platform."



The concert saw an overwhelming response, with music lovers of all ages gathering to celebrate India's rich artistic traditions. The synergy of classical melodies and rhythmic brilliance left the audience enthralled, marking another successful milestone for HCL Concerts in its mission to preserve and promote Indian music.





About HCL Concerts:



Started in 1998 by HCL Group, the US $13.7 Billion global technology giant, HCL Concerts is one of the largest and longest-running Indian music and dance platforms across the world. HCL Concerts organizes physical concerts in 13 cities across India regularly throughout the year. In 26 years, close to 750 concerts have been organized, showcasing over 3,000 artists to over 300,000 attendees.



Over the years, more platforms have been developed to contribute to the growth of the Indian music and dance ecosystem. Most notable of these are digital concerts by young Classical, Sufi, Folk and Fusion artists. Over 120 Million people from 62 countries have attended the 180+ digital concerts till date. HCL Concerts also runs Carnatic Quest, India's largest talent identification platform for aspiring Carnatic musicians.

